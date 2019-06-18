Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Group seeks hate crime probe of Ali mural vandalism

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A Muslim advocacy group wants Kentucky authorities to investigate vandalism on a mural of boxing champ Muhammad Ali as a possible hate crime.

The Kentucky chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations made the request in a news release Monday.

CAIR-Kentucky chair Waheedah Muhammad says “as Americans, we must continue to stand up and loudly say no to hatred and division.”

The words “racist,” ”antisemitic” and “homophobe” were painted in orange over Ali’s portion of the “Kentucky Rushmore” mural that features other icons from the state, including Abraham Lincoln. An employee at a nearby candy store first noticed the graffiti June 12.

The vandalism came days after Louisville celebrated Ali Week to honor the Kentucky native who died in 2016.

It’s unclear whether police have identified a suspect.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Taco Bell giving away free tacos today as part of NBA Finals promotion
News

Taco Bell giving away free tacos today as part of NBA Finals promotion

5:32 am
Fort Carson celebrates LGBTQ service members
Covering Colorado

Fort Carson celebrates LGBTQ service members

10:20 pm
State Patrol provides update on death of Trooper William Moden
Covering Colorado

State Patrol provides update on death of Trooper William Moden

10:09 pm
Taco Bell giving away free tacos today as part of NBA Finals promotion
News

Taco Bell giving away free tacos today as part of NBA Finals promotion

Fort Carson celebrates LGBTQ service members
Covering Colorado

Fort Carson celebrates LGBTQ service members

State Patrol provides update on death of Trooper William Moden
Covering Colorado

State Patrol provides update on death of Trooper William Moden

Scroll to top
Skip to content