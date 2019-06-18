Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Florida parking lot shooter wants sheriff as defense witness

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Attorneys for a Florida man accused of fatally shooting an unarmed black man during a dispute over a parking space want to call the local sheriff as an expert witness.

The Tampa Bay Times reports that Michael Drejka’s attorneys have filed a motion to call Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri to help defend Drejka at his manslaughter trial.

Gualtieri originally refused to charge Drejka after the July 19 shooting that left Markeis McGlockton dead, citing the state’s controversial “stand your ground” law.

The 48-year-old Drejka is white. He had confronted McGlockton’s girlfriend after she parked in a convenience store’s handicapped spot.

McGlockton came out of the store and pushed Drejka to the ground. Drejka pulled a gun and shot McGlockton.

Prosecutors disagreed with Gualtieri’s decision and charged Drejka.

___

Information from: Tampa Bay Times (St. Petersburg, Fla.), http://www.tampabay.com.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Broncos fans to honor Pat Bowlen Tuesday
Sports

Broncos fans to honor Pat Bowlen Tuesday

6:39 am
Severe chances lower today but heavy rain, flooding, and hail are still possible
Weather

Severe chances lower today but heavy rain, flooding, and hail are still possible

6:30 am
Facebook announces plans to launch new digital currency
News

Facebook announces plans to launch new digital currency

6:00 am
Broncos fans to honor Pat Bowlen Tuesday
Sports

Broncos fans to honor Pat Bowlen Tuesday

Severe chances lower today but heavy rain, flooding, and hail are still possible
Weather

Severe chances lower today but heavy rain, flooding, and hail are still possible

Facebook announces plans to launch new digital currency
News

Facebook announces plans to launch new digital currency

Scroll to top
Skip to content