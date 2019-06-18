Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Feds: Vietnamese brothers can come to US to save brother

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Federal officials who barred two Vietnamese brothers from coming to the U.S. to provide bone-marrow transplants that could save another sibling’s life have reversed that decision.

The San Francisco Chronicle says authorities agreed Tuesday to let Lam Le and Hiep Nguyen travel to the U.S. to see their brother, Tu Le.

The 63-year-old Le is a U.S. citizen living in San Jose. He has a form of blood cancer. His daughter says without a transplant, he’d have only weeks to live.

Le couldn’t find a suitable bone marrow match on national registries. Tests determined that his brothers were perfect genetic matches but federal officials refused to grant them temporary visas this month, saying there was no proof they’d return to Vietnam.

Congress members from California stepped in to help.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Contract workers at DIA strike over work conditions
Covering Colorado

Contract workers at DIA strike over work conditions

7:21 pm
Chile farmers say crops are thriving despite recent severe weather
Covering Colorado

Chile farmers say crops are thriving despite recent severe weather

7:07 pm
Presidential candidates, U.S. senate race- Colorado’s impact in 2020
Election Watch

Presidential candidates, U.S. senate race- Colorado’s impact in 2020

6:27 pm
Contract workers at DIA strike over work conditions
Covering Colorado

Contract workers at DIA strike over work conditions

Chile farmers say crops are thriving despite recent severe weather
Covering Colorado

Chile farmers say crops are thriving despite recent severe weather

Presidential candidates, U.S. senate race- Colorado’s impact in 2020
Election Watch

Presidential candidates, U.S. senate race- Colorado’s impact in 2020

Scroll to top
Skip to content