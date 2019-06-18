Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Federal jury indicts Delaware man on ‘swatting’ hoaxes

GEORGETOWN, Del. (AP) — A federal grand jury has indicted a Delaware man accused of making hoax emergency calls to locations across the country, causing police and SWAT teams to respond.

WDEL reports the U.S. Department of Justice announced the arrest of 29-year-old Rodney Phipps on Tuesday.

Officials say Phipps called in fake emergencies to locations in five states in a trend known as “swatting.” Investigators say Phipps made up claims including murders and hostage situations and when police and SWAT teams responded they would find nothing wrong.

Authorities say Phipps placed calls in New Jersey, Louisiana, Kentucky, Florida and Georgia from 2015-2017.

Phipps was charged with making interstate threats and making a false threat involving explosives. He could face up to 35 years in prison.

___

Information from: WDEL-FM, http://www.wdel.com/

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Colorado man gets life for killing 3 at illegal pot grow
News

Colorado man gets life for killing 3 at illegal pot grow

11:57 am
City of La Junta trying to figure out what caused tornado sirens to go off Monday
Covering Colorado

City of La Junta trying to figure out what caused tornado sirens to go off Monday

11:40 am
Cañon City police rescue owl
Colorado Living

Cañon City police rescue owl

11:21 am
Colorado man gets life for killing 3 at illegal pot grow
News

Colorado man gets life for killing 3 at illegal pot grow

City of La Junta trying to figure out what caused tornado sirens to go off Monday
Covering Colorado

City of La Junta trying to figure out what caused tornado sirens to go off Monday

Cañon City police rescue owl
Colorado Living

Cañon City police rescue owl

Scroll to top
Skip to content