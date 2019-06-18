Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
“Fatal Attraction’ killer released from New York prison

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (AP) — A former New York schoolteacher who was convicted of killing her lover’s wife in a case dubbed the Fatal Attraction murder has been released from prison.

Carolyn Warmus was released from Bedford Hills prison on Monday after her parole was granted last month. Her release was first reported in the Daily News .

The now 55-year-old Warmus was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison in 1992 for the murder of Betty Jeanne Solomon.

Prosecutors said Warmus was having an affair with the victim’s husband, Paul Solomon, when she shot Betty Jeanne Solomon to death in the victim’s home in Greenburgh, New York on Jan. 15, 1989. Warmus has always maintained her innocence.

The case drew comparisons to the movie “Fatal Attraction” starring Glenn Close and Michael Douglas.

Associated Press

