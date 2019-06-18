Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Boy, 5, dies after being shot and dropped off at hospital

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say a 5-year-old boy died of a gunshot wound after two adults abandoned him at a hospital in southeast Wisconsin.

Police say the shooting happened before 2 p.m. Monday at a home in Kenosha, about 35 miles (55 kilometers) south of Milwaukee.

Staff at the Froedtert South Hospital-Kenosha Campus called authorities after two people dropped the wounded boy off, then left. Authorities have not described the relationship between the adults and the child who died.

Police say the investigation is still “very active.”

Associated Press

Associated Press

