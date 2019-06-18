Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

‘Baby’ found dead near park turns out to be realistic doll

NEW YORK (AP) — Police say what appeared to be a dead infant found outside a park in New York City turned out to be a realistic-looking doll.

A runner spotted what she thought was a baby shortly before 8 a.m. Tuesday in a grassy area outside Crocheron Park in the Bayside neighborhood of Queens and called 911.

Police initially reported that a 3-month-old baby was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives descended on the park in droves to look for evidence. A crime scene tent was set up.

But police say a closer look revealed the baby was in fact a doll or prop.

They say the doll was wearing a diaper and had bruising suggestive of having once been a living infant.

The episode is under investigation.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Magnitude 6.8 earthquake prompts tsunami warning off coast of Japan
News

Magnitude 6.8 earthquake prompts tsunami warning off coast of Japan

9:23 am
Authorities recover body from Lake Pueblo
Covering Colorado

Authorities recover body from Lake Pueblo

9:04 am
Autistic boy given “Most Likely To Get Lost” award
News

Autistic boy given “Most Likely To Get Lost” award

8:54 am
Magnitude 6.8 earthquake prompts tsunami warning off coast of Japan
News

Magnitude 6.8 earthquake prompts tsunami warning off coast of Japan

Authorities recover body from Lake Pueblo
Covering Colorado

Authorities recover body from Lake Pueblo

Autistic boy given “Most Likely To Get Lost” award
News

Autistic boy given “Most Likely To Get Lost” award

Scroll to top
Skip to content