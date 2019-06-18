Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Amazon adds more jets to its growing fleet

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon’s fleet of jets is getting bigger.

The online shopping giant says it will lease 15 more Boeing 737s as it seeks to grow its delivery business and get packages to shoppers’ doorsteps faster.

Amazon says it currently has 42 planes in its fleet and will have 70 by 2021.

The company wants more control over how its packages are delivered, relying less on UPS, the Postal Service and other carriers. Besides its fleet of planes, Amazon is building several hubs at airports that sort packages and has launched a program that lets contractors start businesses delivering packages in vans stamped with the Amazon logo.

Earlier this month, FedEx said it would drop an air shipment contract with Amazon in the United States, reducing its ties with the company.

Associated Press

