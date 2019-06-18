Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Alabama county official defends online anti-gay comments

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — A county official in Alabama is defending his comments against gay people.

Mobile County Treasurer Phil Benson tells WPMI-TV gay people are offensive to him and he sees no problem with a recent comment he posted online that used an offensive term for gays and said they “have gotten too much sympathy.”

Benson posted the remark on a county Republican Party Facebook page that shared an article about a Colorado baker who was sued for refusing to make a cake for a woman’s gender transition.

The GOP page has since removed Benson’s comment. But Benson says gay people can be “very offensive” to him, adding that “subgroups” have too much power.

Benson was elected as a Republican. Alabama GOP chair Terry Lathan says Benson’s comments are divisive and represent only his opinion.

