Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Unicyclist completes 180-mile Trek Across Maine

BRUNSWICK, Maine (AP) — Thousands have ridden their bicycles in the three-day Trek Across Maine. But only one participant has accomplished the feat on a single wheel.

Hugh Sharp from Cape Elizabeth, Maine, rode 180 miles (290 kilometers) on a unicycle in the annual fundraiser for the American Lung Association, which ended Sunday. His pace was slower than the other cyclists, so he had to pedal longer.

The nurse anesthetist at Maine Medical Center was pedaling in honor of his father, who died two years ago from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The race ended on Father’s Day.

Riders started and ended in Brunswick, Maine, with overnight stops at Bates College in Lewiston, Maine, and Colby College in Waterville, Maine.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Father drowns saving 3-year-old son in Minnesota
News

Father drowns saving 3-year-old son in Minnesota

8:14 am
How you can support those affected by death of CSP Trooper William Moden
Covering Colorado

How you can support those affected by death of CSP Trooper William Moden

7:50 am
Ragú pasta sauce recalled over concerns about plastic bits inside jars
News

Ragú pasta sauce recalled over concerns about plastic bits inside jars

6:36 am
Father drowns saving 3-year-old son in Minnesota
News

Father drowns saving 3-year-old son in Minnesota

How you can support those affected by death of CSP Trooper William Moden
Covering Colorado

How you can support those affected by death of CSP Trooper William Moden

Ragú pasta sauce recalled over concerns about plastic bits inside jars
News

Ragú pasta sauce recalled over concerns about plastic bits inside jars

Scroll to top
Skip to content