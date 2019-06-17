Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Trump tweets support for WV governor amid education debate

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — President Donald Trump has tweeted support for West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice as state lawmakers wrangle over education policy.

Trump on Monday boosted the Republican governor, writing “One size doesn’t fit all – I support West Virginia Schools. Keep up the great work, @WVGovernor Big Jim Justice – I am with you!”

Justice has publicly feuded with GOP leaders of the Senate over their sweeping education bill that would allow the state’s first charter schools. The plan has caused massive teacher protests at the state Capitol and faces staunch opposition from Democrats, but has been backed by Trump’s education secretary.

West Virginia’s Republican-led legislature is currently in a special legislative session because lawmakers couldn’t agree on education measures after a teacher walkout earlier this year.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
CDOT, NHTSA launch “Stop. Trains Can’t” Railroad Safety Campaign
Covering Colorado

CDOT, NHTSA launch “Stop. Trains Can’t” Railroad Safety Campaign

1:48 pm
Colorado Supreme Court rules that initiative to repeal TABOR can appear on ballot
Covering Colorado

Colorado Supreme Court rules that initiative to repeal TABOR can appear on ballot

1:15 pm
Two injured after rafts overturn on Colorado river
Covering Colorado

Two injured after rafts overturn on Colorado river

1:06 pm
CDOT, NHTSA launch “Stop. Trains Can’t” Railroad Safety Campaign
Covering Colorado

CDOT, NHTSA launch “Stop. Trains Can’t” Railroad Safety Campaign

Colorado Supreme Court rules that initiative to repeal TABOR can appear on ballot
Covering Colorado

Colorado Supreme Court rules that initiative to repeal TABOR can appear on ballot

Two injured after rafts overturn on Colorado river
Covering Colorado

Two injured after rafts overturn on Colorado river

Scroll to top
Skip to content