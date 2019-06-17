Trump protesters rally at gay bar blocks from arena speech

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Opponents of President Donald Trump’s reelection announcement in Florida are launching their protests at a nearby gay bar where a mariachi band and a drag queen will perform.

Organizers of the “Win With Love Rally” say Trump’s announcement in Orlando on Tuesday is an affront to a city with a large Puerto Rican population and a visible gay community.

The chairman of the local GOP says protest organizers are wrong to believe that the president is anti-gay or anti-Hispanic. Charles Hart says Trump fights for all Americans.

Organizers of the Trump announcement are hosting an all-day festival — dubbed “45 Fest” — outside the Amway Center on Tuesday.

Protest organizers are promising an appearance by the “Baby Trump” blimp at the bar after they raised money to bring it from South Florida.