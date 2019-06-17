Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Trial set for ex-driver accused of abusing disabled girl

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (AP) — A trial date has been set for a former Mississippi bus driver accused of sitting on and threatening to kill a disabled child.

The Sun Herald reports Antioinette Jane Raymond is set to go to court in November. The former St. Martin Middle School bus driver opted for a trial after a judge saw video of the assault and subsequently rejected her sentencing deal.

Video shows Raymond threatening to kill the 14-year-old girl if she doesn’t get quiet and stay still. The video later shows Raymond sit on the girl.

A teacher accused in the abuse, Kerri Ann Nettles, was sentenced to a $3,000 fine and suspended six-month prison sentence. She’s settled a related civil lawsuit for an undisclosed amount.

___

Information from: The Sun Herald, http://www.sunherald.com

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Supreme court avoids new case over same-sex wedding cake
News

Supreme court avoids new case over same-sex wedding cake

8:34 am
Father drowns saving 3-year-old son in Minnesota
News

Father drowns saving 3-year-old son in Minnesota

8:14 am
How you can support those affected by death of CSP Trooper William Moden
Covering Colorado

How you can support those affected by death of CSP Trooper William Moden

7:50 am
Supreme court avoids new case over same-sex wedding cake
News

Supreme court avoids new case over same-sex wedding cake

Father drowns saving 3-year-old son in Minnesota
News

Father drowns saving 3-year-old son in Minnesota

How you can support those affected by death of CSP Trooper William Moden
Covering Colorado

How you can support those affected by death of CSP Trooper William Moden

Scroll to top
Skip to content