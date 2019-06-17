The Rock and other stars promote positivity at MTV awards

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson says a person is most powerful when staying true to themselves and encouraged others to adopt that approach while accepting a top honor at the MTV Movie & TV Awards.

Johnson’s speech while accepting MTV’s generation award was one of several messages of empowerment during the show, which aired Monday night.

Brie Larson, who won best fight for her battle against Minn-Erva (Gemma Chan) in “Captain Marvel,” brought her stunt doubles on stage to recognize them for bringing the superhero to life.

Lizzo and Bazzi kept the crowd on their feet with lively musical performances. Other winners at the ceremony taped Saturday included Sandra Bullock for most frightened performance, Lana Condor and Noah Centineo for best kiss and Elisabeth Moss for best performance in a show.

___

Follow Associated Press Writer Katie Campione on Twitter at: https://twitter.com/katie_campione