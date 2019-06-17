Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Tennessee Confederate monument vandalized with red paint

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Red paint and the phrase “they were racists” were discovered on a Confederate monument in a Nashville, Tennessee, park.

Police say they found the vandalism Monday at the Confederate Private Monument in Centennial Park. Red liquid was doused on the statue and the phrase was scrawled on a plaque with the names of more than 500 Tennessee Confederate soldiers.

News outlets report police are reviewing footage from cameras in the park.

The Metro Nashville Police Department told news outlets there hasn’t been a vandalism incident like this in the park in nearly seven years.

The Tennessean reports the Confederate monument is one of two in the county, with about 70 more across the state.

Associated Press

Associated Press

