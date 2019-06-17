Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Shark bites child in third North Carolina attack this season

BALD HEAD ISLAND, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina officials say a shark bit an 8-year-old boy in what is now the third attack this season along the North Carolina coast.

News outlets report the boy was swimming in open water Sunday afternoon when a shark grabbed him by the leg, causing multiple bite wounds.

WECT reports the child was transported on a ferry to the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

The boy is the third person to be attacked by a shark in the state this month. Last week, a 19-year-old was bitten by a shark in Ocean Isle, about 100 miles (160 kilometers) down the same coastline from where a 17-year-old girl lost most of her leg to a shark attack at Fort Macon State Park earlier this month.

___

Information from: WECT-TV, http://www.wect.com/

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Supreme court avoids new case over same-sex wedding cake
News

Supreme court avoids new case over same-sex wedding cake

8:34 am
Father drowns saving 3-year-old son in Minnesota
News

Father drowns saving 3-year-old son in Minnesota

8:14 am
How you can support those affected by death of CSP Trooper William Moden
Covering Colorado

How you can support those affected by death of CSP Trooper William Moden

7:50 am
Supreme court avoids new case over same-sex wedding cake
News

Supreme court avoids new case over same-sex wedding cake

Father drowns saving 3-year-old son in Minnesota
News

Father drowns saving 3-year-old son in Minnesota

How you can support those affected by death of CSP Trooper William Moden
Covering Colorado

How you can support those affected by death of CSP Trooper William Moden

Scroll to top
Skip to content