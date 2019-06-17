Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Shania Twain set to party again in Vegas with new residency

NEW YORK (AP) — Shania Twain is heading back to Las Vegas.

The queen of country pop announced 23 performances Monday for her “Let’s Go!” residency at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, starting Dec. 6. Tickets go on sale Friday.

Twain’s first Vegas residency ran from 2012 to 2014. Since then, Sin City has been bombarded with residencies from pop acts like Lady Gaga, Drake, Christina Aguilera, Britney Spears, Mariah Carey, Calvin Harris, Janet Jackson, Jennifer Lopez and more.

Twain, one of the best-selling singers of all time, has the title of creative director for the new residency. She said she wants the audience to party alongside her each night.

Says Twain, “I’m actually going to put a dance floor on the stage so there’ll be some fun audience participation.”

Associated Press

