Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Sentencing moved up for man in deadly Charlottesville rally

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — A sentencing hearing has been moved up for a self-avowed white supremacist convicted of federal hate crimes for plowing his car into a crowd of anti-racism protesters at a 2017 white nationalist rally in Virginia.

James Alex Fields Jr. was originally scheduled to be sentenced July 3. A notice filed in court says the hearing has been moved to June 28.

Fields, of Maumee, Ohio, pleaded guilty to 29 federal charges stemming from the “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville on Aug. 12, 2017. Under a plea agreement, prosecutors agreed not to seek the death penalty. The charges call for life in prison under federal sentencing guidelines.

One woman was killed and dozens more were injured.

Fields faces sentencing next month on state charges including murder.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Supreme court avoids new case over same-sex wedding cake
News

Supreme court avoids new case over same-sex wedding cake

8:34 am
Father drowns saving 3-year-old son in Minnesota
News

Father drowns saving 3-year-old son in Minnesota

8:14 am
How you can support those affected by death of CSP Trooper William Moden
Covering Colorado

How you can support those affected by death of CSP Trooper William Moden

7:50 am
Supreme court avoids new case over same-sex wedding cake
News

Supreme court avoids new case over same-sex wedding cake

Father drowns saving 3-year-old son in Minnesota
News

Father drowns saving 3-year-old son in Minnesota

How you can support those affected by death of CSP Trooper William Moden
Covering Colorado

How you can support those affected by death of CSP Trooper William Moden

Scroll to top
Skip to content