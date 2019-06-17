Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Sandy Hook families switch tactics, put hoaxers on defensive

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The father of a 6-year-old killed in the 2012 shooting at the Sandy Hook Elementary School has won a defamation suit against the authors of a book that claimed the shooting never happened.

A Wisconsin judge on Monday ruled that Lenny Pozner had been defamed by James Fetzer and Mike Palacek, the authors of the book “Nobody Died at Sandy Hook.” Damages will be decided in October.

The decision is the latest victory for victims’ relatives who have been taking a more aggressive stance against conspiracy theorists.

The publisher, Moon Rock Books, also has agreed to stop selling the book in a settlement with Pozner.

Noah was among 20 first graders and six educators killed at the school.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Fort Carson celebrates LGBTQ service members
Covering Colorado

Fort Carson celebrates LGBTQ service members

10:20 pm
State Patrol provides update on death of Trooper William Moden
Covering Colorado

State Patrol provides update on death of Trooper William Moden

10:09 pm
Outbuilding catches fire near Falcon
Covering Colorado

Outbuilding catches fire near Falcon

9:53 pm
Fort Carson celebrates LGBTQ service members
Covering Colorado

Fort Carson celebrates LGBTQ service members

State Patrol provides update on death of Trooper William Moden
Covering Colorado

State Patrol provides update on death of Trooper William Moden

Outbuilding catches fire near Falcon
Covering Colorado

Outbuilding catches fire near Falcon

Scroll to top
Skip to content