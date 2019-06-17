Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Pastor convicted of sex charges to be sentenced

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — A former minister in Ohio found guilty of child sex trafficking after a woman told jurors he groomed her for sex when she was 14 and encouraged her to have sex with two other pastors is scheduled to be sentenced in federal court.

A federal jury in March found 40-year-old Anthony Haynes guilty of multiple charges including sex trafficking and child sexual exploitation. He had denied having sex with the girl and said she tried to manipulate him, telling jurors, “I’m not a pervert.”

Haynes could be sentenced Monday to up to life in prison.

Prosecutors say Haynes paid the girl for sex during a three-year period after promising her mother he would protect her.

The now 19-year-old woman testified Haynes later introduced her to two other pastors.

Associated Press

