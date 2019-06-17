Officials, suspect exchange gunfire outside Texas courthouse

DALLAS (AP) — Police say a person has been shot after exchanging gunfire with federal officers outside a federal courthouse in downtown Dallas.

Police say the suspect in the shooting Monday morning outside the Earle Cabell Federal Building has been taken to a hospital and that no one else was injured.

The Dallas Morning News reports that one of its photographers outside the building witnessed a gunman opening fire. A photograph shows authorities tending to a man lying on the ground in a parking lot outside the building.

The window panes in a revolving door of courthouse were broken afterward.