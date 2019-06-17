Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Man charged in Wright’s killing pleads guilty to gun charge

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee man charged with killing former NBA player Lorenzen Wright has pleaded guilty to a separate gun charge.

Billy Ray Turner entered his plea in a Memphis court Monday before the scheduled start of his trial on charges of possessing a weapon as a convicted felon.

Shelby County prosecutors say Turner illegally had two guns in his possession when he was charged with killing the 34-year-old Wright.

Authorities have said Turner and Wright’s ex-wife, Sherra Wright, conspired to kill the retired NBA player and Memphis native.

Turner and Sherra Wright have pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder. Their trial is scheduled in September.

Lorenzen Wright’s body was found in a field in Memphis in July 2010. He was missing 10 days before his body was found.

