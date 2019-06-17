Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Lawyers ask board to spare condemned Georgia man’s life

ATLANTA (AP) — Lawyers for a Georgia man set to be executed this week are asking the state parole board to spare his life, arguing that he didn’t cause the death for which he was condemned.

Marion Wilson Jr. is scheduled to die Thursday. He and Robert Earl Butts Jr. were convicted of murder in the March 1996 slaying of Donovan Corey Parks.

Butts was executed last year.

Wilson’s lawyers say in a clemency petition made public Monday that a prosecutor told jurors during his trial that Wilson fatally shot Parks despite believing Butts was the triggerman.

The State Board of Pardons and Paroles has scheduled a closed-door clemency hearing for the 42-year-old Wilson on Wednesday. The parole board is the only authority in Georgia that can commute a death sentence.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Two injured after rafts overturn on Colorado river
Covering Colorado

Two injured after rafts overturn on Colorado river

1:06 pm
Competition names Pueblo’s water as one of the best tasting in North America
Covering Colorado

Competition names Pueblo’s water as one of the best tasting in North America

11:56 am
Three detainees escape from Aurora ICE facility
Covering Colorado

Three detainees escape from Aurora ICE facility

11:56 am
Two injured after rafts overturn on Colorado river
Covering Colorado

Two injured after rafts overturn on Colorado river

Competition names Pueblo’s water as one of the best tasting in North America
Covering Colorado

Competition names Pueblo’s water as one of the best tasting in North America

Three detainees escape from Aurora ICE facility
Covering Colorado

Three detainees escape from Aurora ICE facility

Scroll to top
Skip to content