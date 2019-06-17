Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Fed likely to leave rates alone but signal readiness to cut

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jerome Powell has tantalized the financial world with the prospect that the Federal Reserve he leads may soon cut interest rates for the first time in over a decade.

Probably not quite yet, though.

When the Fed issues a policy statement Wednesday and Powell holds a news conference, the message will likely echo the theme the chairman struck in a speech early this month: That the Fed will act if it thinks the Trump administration’s trade conflicts are threatening the U.S. economy.

Powell’s remarks were seen as a signal that the Fed will likely cut rates later this year, and the stock market surged in response.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Gloria Vanderbilt, heiress, jeans queen, dies at 95
News

Gloria Vanderbilt, heiress, jeans queen, dies at 95

9:04 am
Two injured while rafting on Roaring Fork River near Aspen
Covering Colorado

Two injured while rafting on Roaring Fork River near Aspen

8:57 am
Supreme court avoids new case over same-sex wedding cake
News

Supreme court avoids new case over same-sex wedding cake

8:34 am
Gloria Vanderbilt, heiress, jeans queen, dies at 95
News

Gloria Vanderbilt, heiress, jeans queen, dies at 95

Two injured while rafting on Roaring Fork River near Aspen
Covering Colorado

Two injured while rafting on Roaring Fork River near Aspen

Supreme court avoids new case over same-sex wedding cake
News

Supreme court avoids new case over same-sex wedding cake

Scroll to top
Skip to content