Explosion levels New Jersey home; 1 injured

RIDGEFIELD, N.J. (AP) — An explosion has leveled a home in northern New Jersey, injuring the lone person inside who was pulled from the burning rubble by an off-duty police officer.

Heavy flames and a large plume of smoke were visible as the two-story home quickly crumbled to the ground after the Monday morning explosion in Ridgefield. It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the explosion.

Authorities say the person inside the home was rescued by an off-duty police officer who happened to be nearby. The officer, whose name was not released, dug through some debris to free the person with the help of other responders.

Town officials initially said the person in the home wasn’t injured. But authorities later said that person suffered undisclosed injuries and was taken to a hospital.