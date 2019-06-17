Corden’s ‘Late Late Show’ visits London, gets silly in Paris

LOS ANGELES (AP) — When James Corden takes his “The Late Late Show” to England, he does it up royally.

This week’s London-based shows include British and U.S. stars including Tom Hanks and Lily James.

There’s a taped dodgeball match with former first lady Michelle Obama and Melissa McCarthy among the women facing off against opponents including Corden and Harry Styles.

One sketch has the host competing with Chris Hemsworth to see who would be the better restaurant employee. In another, “Dark Phoenix” cast members including Jessica Chastain and Michael Fassbender join Corden for a double-decker bus tour of London.

Corden is especially pleased with the latest edition of the show’s “Crosswalk: The Musical.” It was taped in Paris, and features songs from “Les Misérables.”

The “Late Late Show” episodes air from London’s Central Hall Westminster through Thursday on CBS.