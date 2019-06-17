Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Closing arguments at trial of self-improvement group founder

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal prosecutor says the former spiritual leader of a cult-like self-improvement group was a “con man” and a “crime boss.”

Assistant U.S. Attorney Moira Penza delivered closing arguments on Monday at the trial of Keith Raniere (rah-NEER’-ee).

Penza recounted testimony that Raniere had some of his brainwashed female followers branded with his initials, forced one to have sex with another woman and confined a third to a room for nearly two years for defying his orders.

The prosecutor said he used his NXIVM (NEHK’-see-uhn) organization to “tap into a never-ending flow of women and money.”

She said Raniere “was a ruler with no limits and no checks on his power.”

Attorneys for Raniere say he had no criminal intent and that his sexual encounters with followers were consensual.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Gloria Vanderbilt, heiress, jeans queen, dies at 95
News

Gloria Vanderbilt, heiress, jeans queen, dies at 95

9:04 am
Two injured while rafting on Roaring Fork River near Aspen
Covering Colorado

Two injured while rafting on Roaring Fork River near Aspen

8:57 am
Supreme court avoids new case over same-sex wedding cake
News

Supreme court avoids new case over same-sex wedding cake

8:34 am
Gloria Vanderbilt, heiress, jeans queen, dies at 95
News

Gloria Vanderbilt, heiress, jeans queen, dies at 95

Two injured while rafting on Roaring Fork River near Aspen
Covering Colorado

Two injured while rafting on Roaring Fork River near Aspen

Supreme court avoids new case over same-sex wedding cake
News

Supreme court avoids new case over same-sex wedding cake

Scroll to top
Skip to content