Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Chicago gang member found guilty of shooting ATF agent

CHICAGO (AP) — A federal jury has convicted a man accused of shooting a U.S. Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agent he allegedly mistook for a rival Chicago street gang member.

Ernesto Godinez was convicted Monday of the May 2018 shooting of Kevin Crump as he and other agents were installing tracking devices on cars belonging to suspected gang members.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Nicholas Eichenseer says the 29-year-old Godinez was looking for rivals and “protecting Almighty Latin Saints territory.”

Prosecutors say one bullet fired by Godinez struck Crump in the head and entered his neck before exiting between his eyes. Crump needed reconstructive surgeries including steel mesh and titanium implants to repair the damage.

Defense attorney Lawrence Hyman argued Godinez “is not accountable for this horrible act.”

Godinez will be sentenced Sept.19.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Royal Gorge Whitewater Festival kicks off Friday, June 21
Covering Colorado

Royal Gorge Whitewater Festival kicks off Friday, June 21

5:28 pm
Suspect in Fort Carson rape case among escapees from Aurora ICE facility
Covering Colorado

Suspect in Fort Carson rape case among escapees from Aurora ICE facility

5:07 pm
The CDC has Issued a measles travel warning
News

The CDC has Issued a measles travel warning

4:17 pm
Royal Gorge Whitewater Festival kicks off Friday, June 21
Covering Colorado

Royal Gorge Whitewater Festival kicks off Friday, June 21

Suspect in Fort Carson rape case among escapees from Aurora ICE facility
Covering Colorado

Suspect in Fort Carson rape case among escapees from Aurora ICE facility

The CDC has Issued a measles travel warning
News

The CDC has Issued a measles travel warning

Scroll to top
Skip to content