Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Bankruptcy Court clerk charged with having gun in courthouse

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A woman who worked as a clerk in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Virginia has been charged with bringing a gun into the courthouse.

Tammy Luedecke was charged Monday with violating a law that prohibits the possession of guns or other dangerous weapons in federal facilities, including courthouses.

Luedecke is charged with bringing a Glock 9mm semi-automatic pistol into the clerk’s office in Richmond on Feb. 14.

Luedecke’s LinkedIn page says she has worked as a senior deputy clerk at the Bankruptcy Court since 1991. A woman who answered the phone in the clerk’s office Monday said Luedecke no longer works there. A message left for her supervisor was not immediately returned.

Luedecke’s lawyer, Abraham Del Rio III, did not return messages seeking comment.

She is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Patients say dirty instruments caused hundreds of infections
Covering Colorado

Patients say dirty instruments caused hundreds of infections

3:50 pm
Masked gunman opens fire on Dallas courthouse
News

Masked gunman opens fire on Dallas courthouse

3:20 pm
CDOT, NHTSA launch “Stop. Trains Can’t” Railroad Safety Campaign
Covering Colorado

CDOT, NHTSA launch “Stop. Trains Can’t” Railroad Safety Campaign

1:48 pm
Patients say dirty instruments caused hundreds of infections
Covering Colorado

Patients say dirty instruments caused hundreds of infections

Masked gunman opens fire on Dallas courthouse
News

Masked gunman opens fire on Dallas courthouse

CDOT, NHTSA launch “Stop. Trains Can’t” Railroad Safety Campaign
Covering Colorado

CDOT, NHTSA launch “Stop. Trains Can’t” Railroad Safety Campaign

Scroll to top
Skip to content