Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Alan Brinkley, scholar of liberalism, dead at 70

NEW YORK (AP) — Prize-winning historian Alan Brinkley, who traced the evolution of liberalism from the New Deal to the 21st century and was a popular commentator on culture and politics, has died. He was 70.

Brinkley died Sunday at his home in Manhattan. Daughter Elly Brinkley says he died of complications from a disease related to Lou Gehrig’s disease, or ALS.

A former professor at Columbia and Harvard, Alan Brinkley was the son of the late anchorman David Brinkley, and grew up in a home where guests included John F. Kennedy and Arthur M. Schlesinger Jr. He became a National Book Award winner, Pulitzer Prize finalist, and prominent author of two widely used American history textbooks.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Gloria Vanderbilt, heiress, jeans queen, dies at 95
News

Gloria Vanderbilt, heiress, jeans queen, dies at 95

9:04 am
Two injured while rafting on Roaring Fork River near Aspen
Covering Colorado

Two injured while rafting on Roaring Fork River near Aspen

8:57 am
Supreme court avoids new case over same-sex wedding cake
News

Supreme court avoids new case over same-sex wedding cake

8:34 am
Gloria Vanderbilt, heiress, jeans queen, dies at 95
News

Gloria Vanderbilt, heiress, jeans queen, dies at 95

Two injured while rafting on Roaring Fork River near Aspen
Covering Colorado

Two injured while rafting on Roaring Fork River near Aspen

Supreme court avoids new case over same-sex wedding cake
News

Supreme court avoids new case over same-sex wedding cake

Scroll to top
Skip to content