Man killed, 5 wounded in party shooting; motive unknown

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Authorities in Philadelphia say a man has been killed and five other people were wounded in a shooting at a graduation party.

It’s not yet known what sparked the shooting, which occurred around 10 p.m. Sunday near South 70th Street and Buist Avenue.

Authorities say a 24-year-old man who was shot in the back died at a hospital.

Three boys ranging in age from 15 to 17 and a 16-year-old girl were all shot in the legs or ankles and were listed in stable condition. A 21-year-old man was shot in his elbow and was also stable.

Authorities had initially reported that seven people were wounded in the attack, one of several homicides amid a rash of gunfire around the city this past weekend.

___

This story has been corrected to show that five people were wounded, not seven.

Associated Press

Associated Press

