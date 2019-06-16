Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Trump calls newspaper report on Russia power grid ‘treason’

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is lashing out at The New York Times, saying it engaged in a “virtual act of treason” for a story that said the U.S. was ramping up its cyber-intrusions into Russia’s power grid.

The Times reported Saturday that the U.S. has bored into Russian utility systems in a campaign meant to deter future cyber activity by Russia. It comes as the U.S. looks for new ways to punish Russia’s meddling in the 2016 election and prevent a recurrence.

The Times called Trump’s accusation “dangerous” and said it had told officials about the story before it was published and no security issues were raised.

In tweets sent Saturday, Trump wrote: “This is a virtual act of Treason by a once great paper so desperate for a story.”

