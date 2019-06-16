Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Swastika found at cemetery where WWII soldiers are buried

JACKSON, Mich. (AP) — A swastika has been found in a Jackson County cemetery where World War II soldiers are buried.

Jackson Mayor Derek Dobies has reported the vandalism at the Mount Evergreen Cemetery to the police department. Authorities believe it happened before the weekend, possibly early Friday morning.

City officials say about 120 WWII veterans are buried at the cemetery in Jackson.

The vandalism has upset members of the community.

Yasirah Nelson’s great grandfather is buried at the cemetery.

She says Nazis invaded his city in Germany, prompting him to flee to the U.S. and join the Army in 1941. She hopes the person responsible for the vandalism will learn more about WWII and its lasting impact.

Associated Press

