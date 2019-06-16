Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Progressive climate policy poised to pass in Oregon

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon is on the precipice of becoming the second state after California to adopt a cap-and-trade program, a market-based approach to lowering the greenhouse gas emissions behind global warming.

Supporters call it the United States’ most progressive climate policy. They say it not only cuts emissions but invests in transitioning the state economy and infrastructure to better prepare for more intense weather events as climate change worsens.

Under a cap-and-trade program, the state puts an overall limit on emissions and auctions off pollution permits or “allowances” for each ton of carbon industries plan to emit. Only the largest polluters are targeted.

The state aims to reduce emissions to 80% below 1990 levels by 2050.

Detractors complain that Oregon’s program offers concessions to nearly every industry to dampen the potential financial impact.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Man says father’s vandalized headstone is a ‘blow to the stomach’
Covering Colorado

Man says father’s vandalized headstone is a ‘blow to the stomach’

10:43 pm
Padres, Rockies score modern-era most 92 runs in 4-game set
Sports

Padres, Rockies score modern-era most 92 runs in 4-game set

7:36 pm
Public tribute planned for Pat Bowlen
Sports

Public tribute planned for Pat Bowlen

5:39 pm
Man says father’s vandalized headstone is a ‘blow to the stomach’
Covering Colorado

Man says father’s vandalized headstone is a ‘blow to the stomach’

Padres, Rockies score modern-era most 92 runs in 4-game set
Sports

Padres, Rockies score modern-era most 92 runs in 4-game set

Public tribute planned for Pat Bowlen
Sports

Public tribute planned for Pat Bowlen

Scroll to top
Skip to content