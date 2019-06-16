Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Police say 4 family members shot to death in West Des Moines

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Police are investigating the fatal shootings of four family members whose bodies were found in their Iowa home.

The Des Moines Register reports that the bodies were discovered Saturday morning by relatives who were staying with the family at the home in West Des Moines.

A police news release identifies the victims as 44-year-old Lavanya Sunkara, 41-year-old Chandrasekhar Sunkara, and two boys aged 15 and 10 years.

West Des Moines police Sgt. Dan Wade says there is no threat to the community and investigators are trying to determine exactly what happened.

Real estate records indicate the family has owned the home since March.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Drive-thru downfall for Pueblo car thieves
Covering Colorado

Drive-thru downfall for Pueblo car thieves

8:36 am
One person in custody after a hit-and-run crash in Colorado Springs
Covering Colorado

One person in custody after a hit-and-run crash in Colorado Springs

8:17 am
Father’s Day will be mild with thunderstorms in the afternoon
News

Father’s Day will be mild with thunderstorms in the afternoon

6:20 am
Drive-thru downfall for Pueblo car thieves
Covering Colorado

Drive-thru downfall for Pueblo car thieves

One person in custody after a hit-and-run crash in Colorado Springs
Covering Colorado

One person in custody after a hit-and-run crash in Colorado Springs

Father’s Day will be mild with thunderstorms in the afternoon
News

Father’s Day will be mild with thunderstorms in the afternoon

Scroll to top
Skip to content