LAPD investigates officer’s actions in Costco shooting

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Police Department is gathering evidence and video footage in an administrative investigation into an off-duty officer who shot and killed a man who authorities say attacked him inside a Costco Wholesale warehouse store.

Los Angeles Police Commission President Steve Soboroff says Sunday it’s Chief Michel Moore’s decision whether to put the officer on leave but it remains unclear if that has happened.

The department doesn’t have any rule prohibiting off-duty officers from carrying firearms.

Authorities remained tight-lipped Sunday, not responding to requests for comment about what provoked the confrontation and whether anyone but the officer was armed. Two others were critically injured in the Friday night shooting in Corona, which is about 40 miles (64 kilometers) east of Los Angeles.

The officer’s identity has not been released.