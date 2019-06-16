Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
LAPD investigates officer’s actions in Costco shooting

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Police Department is gathering evidence and video footage in an administrative investigation into an off-duty officer who shot and killed a man authorities say attacked him inside a Southern California Costco Wholesale warehouse store.

Authorities did not respond Sunday to requests for comment about what provoked the Friday night confrontation and whether anyone but the officer was armed. Two others were critically injured in the shooting in Corona, which is about 40 miles (64 kilometers) east of Los Angeles.

The officer opened fire after Kenneth French, 32, of Riverside, “assaulted” him “without provocation” as the officer held his young child, Corona police said Saturday.

Bullets struck French and two of his family members, police said.

Rick Shureih, French’s cousin, told The Press-Enterprise that he was a “gentle giant” who was mentally disabled. Shureih also identified the other two victims as French’s parents, Russell and Paola French, and said they remained in an intensive care unit Sunday.

