California mulls adopting portions of despised Trump tax law

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California’s liberal Legislature wants to give poor people a lot more money in their state tax refunds each year. But to do it, they would have to partially adopt some of President Donald Trump’s 2017 tax changes.

State lawmakers last week sent a $214.8 billion operating budget to Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom’s desk that included the expansion of the state’s earned income tax credit. But they have yet to adopt the tax changes to pay for it, leaving a hole in the budget and prompting intense negotiation.

The state Senate could approve the proposal on Monday. But there is trouble in the Assembly, where Majority Leader Ian Calderon said it is difficult for members to conform to a law they believe was meant to harm California.

Associated Press

