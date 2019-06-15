US border center scrutinized after teen found with preemie

A U.S. border patrol facility in Texas is under new scrutiny after a teenage mother was found there with a premature baby.

Immigrant advocates expected the facility in the border city of McAllen to allow doctors inside on Saturday to conduct health assessments. It was not immediately clear whether those assessments took place.

Immigrant advocacy group volunteer Hope Frye says the baby’s 17-year-old mother is from Guatemala and had an emergency cesarean section in Mexico in early May before crossing the border with the baby in June.

The mother was in a wheelchair in extreme pain when legal advocates found her this week with the tiny baby. The advocates believe the baby belonged at a hospital neonatal unit.

Trump administration officials say the number of arriving migrants is overwhelming.