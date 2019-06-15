Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Swimmer missing from race down New York’s Hudson River

NEW YORK (AP) — Police are searching for a swimmer who went missing during a race down New York’s Hudson River.

Authorities say the swimmer was reported missing just after 3 p.m. Friday near the George Washington Bridge.

The New York City Police Department says the search for the swimmer resumed Saturday morning after being suspended late Friday.

The swimmer was taking part in a multi-stage 120-mile (193-kilometer) race down the Hudson called the 8 Bridges Race. Organizers canceled Saturday’s seventh and final stage of the race.

New York Open Water, the organization running the event, said in a statement that safety protocols were in place and police were escorting the swimmers.

The organization said it was not releasing the swimmer’s name.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Police searching for two men involved in an armed robbery in Pueblo
Covering Colorado

Police searching for two men involved in an armed robbery in Pueblo

8:37 am
Thunderstorms likely for Father’s Day weekend
News

Thunderstorms likely for Father’s Day weekend

8:29 am
Pueblo police investigating shooting that left one man injured
Covering Colorado

Pueblo police investigating shooting that left one man injured

6:00 am
Police searching for two men involved in an armed robbery in Pueblo
Covering Colorado

Police searching for two men involved in an armed robbery in Pueblo

Thunderstorms likely for Father’s Day weekend
News

Thunderstorms likely for Father’s Day weekend

Pueblo police investigating shooting that left one man injured
Covering Colorado

Pueblo police investigating shooting that left one man injured

Scroll to top
Skip to content