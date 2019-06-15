Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Protesters strip, get painted in Times Square

NEW YORK (AP) — Several dozen people stripped naked and got their bodies painted in New York’s Times Square as part of what was billed as a protest against “divisiveness.”

The event Saturday was organized by body artist Andy Golub. He has staged similar nude Times Square protests in years past.

Golub said the world we’re living in “is very divisive.” He said people have “much more in common” than they are different.

Samantha Walsh traveled from Toronto to take part. Walsh, who uses a wheelchair, said body painting disrupts the way people think about “whose bodies are valuable.”

Associated Press

Associated Press

