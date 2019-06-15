Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Protesters demand firing of Utah cop who pulled gun on child

WOODS CROSS, Utah (AP) — Dozens of protesters have gathered outside a police agency in northern Utah to demand the firing of an officer who pulled his gun on a 10-year-old child last week.

Organizers of the demonstration outside police headquarters in Woods Cross north of Salt Lake City said Friday they believe the child was targeted because he is black.

The officer’s actions drew criticism after Jerri Hrubes said a white officer pulled his gun on her son, DJ, while he played on his grandmother’s front lawn on June 6.

Woods Cross Police Chief Chad Soffe has said the officer used good judgment and mistook the boy for a potential suspect during a pursuit of armed suspects.

An attorney for the city said Friday the Utah Department of Public Safety will investigate the case.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Police searching for two men involved in an armed robbery in Pueblo
Covering Colorado

Police searching for two men involved in an armed robbery in Pueblo

8:37 am
Thunderstorms likely for Father’s Day weekend
News

Thunderstorms likely for Father’s Day weekend

8:29 am
Pueblo police investigating shooting that left one man injured
Covering Colorado

Pueblo police investigating shooting that left one man injured

6:00 am
Police searching for two men involved in an armed robbery in Pueblo
Covering Colorado

Police searching for two men involved in an armed robbery in Pueblo

Thunderstorms likely for Father’s Day weekend
News

Thunderstorms likely for Father’s Day weekend

Pueblo police investigating shooting that left one man injured
Covering Colorado

Pueblo police investigating shooting that left one man injured

Scroll to top
Skip to content