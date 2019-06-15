Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Planned Parenthood building clinic despite abortion law

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Planned Parenthood is building a new women’s clinic in Alabama despite the state’s near-total ban on abortions.

A spokeswoman says the facility is set to open late this year in Birmingham and plans to offer services including abortion. It would replace an older clinic currently in the state’s largest city.

But abortion opponents hope the opening is blocked by the new law, state health regulators or public pressure.

Planned Parenthood is among the groups that have sued to try to overturn the new law. Spokeswoman Barbara Ann Luttrell says the organization hopes to stop the near-prohibition from taking effect. The group’s current clinic in Birmingham offer abortions only on an intermittent basis.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Pueblo police investigating shooting that left one man injured
Covering Colorado

Pueblo police investigating shooting that left one man injured

6:00 am
Colorado State Trooper killed in crash on I-70
Covering Colorado

Colorado State Trooper killed in crash on I-70

2:26 am
Lineups set for both nights of Democratic primary debate
Election Watch

Lineups set for both nights of Democratic primary debate

10:26 pm
Pueblo police investigating shooting that left one man injured
Covering Colorado

Pueblo police investigating shooting that left one man injured

Colorado State Trooper killed in crash on I-70
Covering Colorado

Colorado State Trooper killed in crash on I-70

Lineups set for both nights of Democratic primary debate
Election Watch

Lineups set for both nights of Democratic primary debate

Scroll to top
Skip to content