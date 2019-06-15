Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Park named after Boston Marathon bombing victim opening

BOSTON (AP) — A park named in honor of the youngest victim of the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing is being formally opened this weekend.

Martin’s Park, named for 8-year-old Martin Richard, is opening Saturday in a ceremony that is scheduled to include Republican Gov. Charlie Baker, Democratic Mayor Marty Walsh and Martin’s family.

The park on the waterfront in the city’s Seaport District is near the Children’s Museum and features an accessible playground, including a replica of a boat, a water play garden and open space.

Martin was one of three people killed when two bombs exploded at the finish line. His younger sister, Jane, lost a leg.

After the bombing, a widely circulated photo showed Martin holding a poster he created with the message “No more hurting people — peace.”

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Pueblo police investigating shooting that left one man injured
Covering Colorado

Pueblo police investigating shooting that left one man injured

6:00 am
Colorado State Trooper killed in crash on I-70
Covering Colorado

Colorado State Trooper killed in crash on I-70

2:26 am
Lineups set for both nights of Democratic primary debate
Election Watch

Lineups set for both nights of Democratic primary debate

10:26 pm
Pueblo police investigating shooting that left one man injured
Covering Colorado

Pueblo police investigating shooting that left one man injured

Colorado State Trooper killed in crash on I-70
Covering Colorado

Colorado State Trooper killed in crash on I-70

Lineups set for both nights of Democratic primary debate
Election Watch

Lineups set for both nights of Democratic primary debate

Scroll to top
Skip to content