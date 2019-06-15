OJ Simpson on Twitter: ‘I got a little gettin’ even to do.’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — O.J. Simpson has launched a Twitter account with a video post in which the former football star says he’s got a “little gettin’ even to do.”

Simpson confirmed the new account to The Associated Press on Saturday. Simpson said in a phone interview it will be a lot of fun and that he had some things to straighten out.

He did not elaborate before he said he had to go and ended the call.

In the video, Simpson said his Twitter followers would get to read all his thoughts and opinions on just about everything.

The 71-year-old recently told the AP he was happy and healthy living in Las Vegas 25 years after the grisly killings that transformed him from Hall of Fame football hero to murder suspect.