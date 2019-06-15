Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Men’s field open in race up Northeast’s highest peak

PINKHAM NOTCH, N.H. (AP) — An annual race up the highest peak in the Northeast United States is taking place without last year’s winning runner.

Last year, 24-year-old Cesare Maestri, of Italy, became the first European to win the 7.6-mile (12-kilometer) all-uphill race to the 6,288-foot (1,917-meter) summit of Mount Washington. He finished with a time of 1 hour, 53 seconds. Maestri is not competing in the race Saturday.

Also not running is Joe Gray, a four-time winner.

In the women’s race, last year’s winner, 35-year-old Kim Dobson, of Eagle, Colorado, is vying for a sixth victory. Her time last June was 1:11:43, the seventh-fastest overall.

The women’s second-place winner, 27-year-old Heidi Caldwell, of Craftsbury Common, Vermont, also is running again.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Pueblo police investigating shooting that left one man injured
Covering Colorado

Pueblo police investigating shooting that left one man injured

6:00 am
Colorado State Trooper killed in crash on I-70
Covering Colorado

Colorado State Trooper killed in crash on I-70

2:26 am
Lineups set for both nights of Democratic primary debate
Election Watch

Lineups set for both nights of Democratic primary debate

10:26 pm
Pueblo police investigating shooting that left one man injured
Covering Colorado

Pueblo police investigating shooting that left one man injured

Colorado State Trooper killed in crash on I-70
Covering Colorado

Colorado State Trooper killed in crash on I-70

Lineups set for both nights of Democratic primary debate
Election Watch

Lineups set for both nights of Democratic primary debate

Scroll to top
Skip to content