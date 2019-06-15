‘Like quicksand’: Ohio farmer survives soybean entrapment

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio farmer Jay Butterfield survived a harrowing afternoon recently after being buried up to his neck inside a soybean bin.

The 70-year-old was trying to break up wet clumps of the crop inside a 30-foot- 30-foot- (9-meter) tall bin when he sank up to his knees. The material along the bin’s sides began to engulf him.

Within 15 minutes, Butterfield was buried up to his neck and thought he was probably going to die.

The three-hour rescue effort on the farm north of Cincinnati involved 52 first responders from a dozen departments.

Butterfield acknowledges he’s a lucky man. Last year, 30 people were buried in gran on farms, and half died.