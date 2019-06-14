Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Wounded 5-year-old is 6th child shot in St. Louis in a week

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Violence in St. Louis has taken an even more disturbing turn in the past week with shootings involving six children, including four who died.

The latest shooting Thursday night injured a 5-year-old girl who was in a car with another 5-year-old and three adults. The adults told police they were stopped at a red light near St. Louis University and heard gunshots.

The girl was struck in the arm and is in stable condition. No one else was hit.

A 16-year-old boy was killed June 8. A 3-year-old girl was killed and a 6-year-old girl was critically wounded in a drive-by shooting Sunday.

Also, an 11 year-old girl was fatally shot Monday, and a 16-year-old girl died in a shooting Wednesday. Police have not determined whether those shootings were homicides.

Associated Press

