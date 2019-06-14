Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Correction: Gun Pointed At Black Child-Protest story

WOODS CROSS, Utah (AP) — In a story June 13 about planned protests outside a Utah police agency after an officer pointed his gun at a black child, The Associated Press reported erroneously that his mother is black. She is white.

A corrected version of the story is below:

Utah officer who pulled gun on black child sparks protests

Activists are planning to protest outside a police agency’s headquarters in northern Utah after learning an officer who pulled his gun on a 10-year-old child will continue to work

WOODS CROSS, Utah (AP) — Activists are planning to protest at a police agency in northern Utah after learning an officer who pulled his gun on a 10-year-old child will continue to work.

Black Lives Matter in Utah founder Lex Scott said Thursday they will hold a protest Friday night to demand the officer be fired.

Woods Cross Police Chief Chad Sofa said Monday he is not looking to terminate the unidentified officer.

Jerri Rubes said a white Woods Cross police officer pulled his gun on her son, who is black, while he was playing outside on June 6.

Sofa said the officer mistook the boy for a potential suspect during a pursuit of armed suspects.

Rubes said the officer apologized but she still wants the agency held accountable.

Associated Press

