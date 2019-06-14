Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Correction: River-Fish Kill story

CULLMAN, Ala. (AP) — In a story June 13 about a waste water spill in Alabama, The Associated Press reported erroneously the name of the company responsible for the spill. The company is Tyson Foods, not Tyson Farms.

A corrected version of the story is below:

Tyson Foods spill spreads E. coli, kills fish in Alabama

Alabama environmental officials say waste water spilled from a Tyson Foods plant, killing hundreds of fish in the Black Warrior River

CULLMAN, Ala. (AP) — Alabama environmental officials say another waste water spill from a Tyson Foods plant has contaminated rivers with E. coli and killed an untold number of fish.

News outlets report up to 800,000 gallons of waste water spilled last week from the Tyson Foods Inc. River Valley Ingredients plant. Tyson blames pipe failure. The mess flowed into the Sipsey Fork and Mulberry Fork rivers. Cleanup crews this week found E. coli levels twice the safe amount allowed by the state.

Riverkeeper Nelson Brooke told WBMA the same facility under a previous owner was fined just $19,000 for killing 40,000 fish in an acid spill in 2016.

Environmental officials said Tyson Foods hired an emergency response coordinator to recover as much of the waste water as possible.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Parks & Wildlife overwhelmed with orphaned fawns
Covering Colorado

Parks & Wildlife overwhelmed with orphaned fawns

11:22 am
Why is Colorado such a magnet for hail?
Covering Colorado

Why is Colorado such a magnet for hail?

11:07 am
Baby cut from slain Chicago woman’s womb has died
News

Baby cut from slain Chicago woman’s womb has died

9:47 am
Parks & Wildlife overwhelmed with orphaned fawns
Covering Colorado

Parks & Wildlife overwhelmed with orphaned fawns

Why is Colorado such a magnet for hail?
Covering Colorado

Why is Colorado such a magnet for hail?

Baby cut from slain Chicago woman’s womb has died
News

Baby cut from slain Chicago woman’s womb has died

Scroll to top
Skip to content